Grief support group to meet March 14 and 28 at DeKalb library

DeKALB – Two grief support group meetings will be offered at the DeKalb Public Library March 14 and March 28.

The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host the sessions from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 and Tuesday March 28 in the library’s lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room.

The group meeting is free and intended for adults.

Attendees can join other people experiencing loss and grief to receive support in a confidential and safe setting. Participants can learn more about grief, share their grief experiences and receive insight on the grieving process from peers and the group facilitator. The group will be facilitated by ProMedica Hospice Bereavement Coordinator Marianna Galligani, M.S. No registration is required to attend.

The support group doesn’t replace other mental health services. If you need individual counseling or other mental health services, call 815-397-3691 or 211. If you are experiencing a mental health crisis or need immediate attention for a non-life-threatening mental health need, call 988. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.