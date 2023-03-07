DCCG lists March Grow Mobile food pantry dates

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Community Gardens released a list of March locations for the Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, no requirements necessary.
The DCCG is working to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. It asks that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if they’re sick.
To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.
Grow Mobile dates in March:
- 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Township Community Building, 160 W. Lincoln Highway, Waterman.
- 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.
- 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland.
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Family Service Agency, 1325 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Malta Historical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta.
- 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Kingston Friendship Center, 120 Main St., Kingston.
- 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.
- 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 23, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.
- 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road, Sandwich.