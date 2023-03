DeKALB – The DeKalb County Retired Teachers Association will hold a meeting and feature a guest speaker from CASA DeKalb County.

The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s, 302 Grove St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

Jessica Sandlund from CASA will be the featured guest speaker. Attendees can ask Sandlund questions about CASA.