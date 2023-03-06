KVAL announces upcoming events scheduled for March

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host a number of workshops and exhibits in March at Gallery On State.

Artist Molly Walker is teaching a class on pysanky, a technique using wax and dyes to decorate eggs, from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 11. The class fee is $25 a person, which includes all materials. The class is limited to 6 people.

A “Paint Your Shoes” class will be taught by local artist Bill Mitchell from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11. The class fee is $5 a person, or $8 for patrons to bring a friend. Supplies are being provided. The class is limited to 20 people.

A new art exhibit will be installed Monday, March 13. A spring reception is being held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 24. Live music and snacks will be provided. Attendees can bring their own beverages.

Participants can learn how to sculpt little-slices-of-pie earrings out of polymer clay from sculptor Aiden Appleford from 9 to 11 a.m Sunday, March 18. The class fee is $25 per person, which includes all materials. The class is limited to 12 people.

Artist Samantha Butkus will teach a Beginner’s Needle Felting Class from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 28. Patrons can learn how to create low-relief forms and mix colors with wool fibers. Attendees should bring a reference picture. The class fee is $25 a person. Materials are being provided. The class is limited to 12 people.

Children ages 10 and younger must have an adult present. Because of classes accepting a limited number of students per session, early enrollment is encouraged. To register, email annagosci@gmail.com or fill out a form at Gallery on State.

This month’s gallery is featuring KVAL members Joe Dillett, at the Gallery On State, and Lisa Riedl at OC Creative. Vendor applications for the Northern Illinois Art Show are due Wednesday, March 15.

For information, visit kval-nfp.org.

Wool and needle felt portrait of a lamb created by local artist and teacher Samantha Butkus (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )