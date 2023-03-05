NAPA AutoCare Centers of DeKalb County donates $1K to Kishwaukee YMCA

DeKALB – The NAPA AutoCare Centers of DeKalb County recently awarded $1,000 to the Kishwaukee Family YMCA.

Proceeds will go toward funding youth financial assistance scholarships, according to a news release.

The NAPA AutoCare group donates 10% of the proceeds from oil changes to charities every month. Participating shops include Barb City Automotive, Bockman’s Auto Care, Bockman’s Truck and Fleet, 3-D Auto Repair, Archer Alignment, Motor Works and University Shell.

The NAPA AutoCare Centers of DeKalb County are a group of vehicle service centers that provides repair and maintenance services for their customers.

The Kishwaukee Family YMCA is a nonprofit organization that aims to enrich the spirit, mind and body of all those in the community, especially families and children, regardless of ability to pay.

For information, visit kishymca.org or napaautocaredekalb.com.