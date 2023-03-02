Financial aid workshop being held March 2 at the DeKalb library

DeKALB – A financial aid workshop intended for teenagers and parents interested in pursuing financial aid options for higher education will be offered Thursday in DeKalb.

The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host a financial aid workshop at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room.

The workshop is free and intended for teens and their parents.

Participants can gain a better understand the financial aid process. The Kishwaukee College Financial Aid Team members will discuss how to apply for financial aid, how to review an offer letter, types of aid available and what to do once you’ve applied. Patrons also can ask the team questions and for help relating to their personal financial aid situation. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.