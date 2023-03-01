Sycamore church evening Lent services begin March 1

SYCAMORE – Saint John Lutheran Church will offer weekly prayer services Wednesday evenings during Lent.

The church, 26555 Brickville Road, Sycamore, will host the services at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, through Wednesday, March 29, according to a news release.

The services are free and open to the public.

The 45-minute long services sermons will explore the King betrayed, the King denied, the King condemned, the King mocked, and the King on the cross. The services also include the scripture, prayer, and songs. A free supper is being served before the services from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

For information, visit stjohnsycamore.org/home.