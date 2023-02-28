Trapt rock band show canceled at La Calle Bar and Music Venue in DeKalb in response to controversy

DeKALB – After fielding some criticism for booking the rock band Trapt amid some of the band’s controversial stances, downtown DeKalb’s La Calle Bar and Music Venue announced Monday it won’t move forward with the show.

The March 8 event would have been headlined by the rock band Trapt. Instead, La Calle owners said they’ll cancel the Trapt performance and instead schedule local punk road band Not Elliot to perform a free show that evening.

“It was brought to our attention that the band Trapt had anti views that La Calle and our community do not support,” a post on the business’ Facebook page around 7:25 p.m. Monday reads. “We support the feedback we’ve received from the community and look forward to keeping DeKalb and La Calle free of racism and bigotry for all to enjoy. Thank you.”

Some in DeKalb had previously voiced concerns about what they said are the rock band’s controversial stances. Trapt is no stranger to seeing its social media platforms either shadowed or banned on major apps, such as YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok over posts that convey far-right political stances. The band has an account on Truth Social, the social media platform created in 2021 by Trump Media & Technology Group, a company owned by former President Donald Trump.

Hinckley resident Greg Perrin, who administers the Facebook group DeKalb LGBT+, said they care about the type of entertainment that the venue is promoting.

“That is part of what affects our town and our culture,” Perrin said. “This band is planned to play at some bars in Florida known for their conservative culture at a bar where the Proud Boys through threats of violence canceled a drag show. They’re planning on playing at Brauer House in Lombard, which is known for association to the Proud Boys – a group deeply rooted in anti-semitic comments, racist ideology, white nationalism, and misogyny. … If we allow them to play, there’s a chance that culture could be encouraged here.”

Promotional materials for the March 8 Trapt show have since been removed from the La Calle Facebook page. An Eventbrite page for the live acoustic show indicates that the performance is canceled. Trapt’s website still listed La Calle as a performance venue.

Perrin emphasized that DeKalb is a diverse community comprised of “more than white men.”