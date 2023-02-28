‘Just the beginning’: New Hope Missionary Baptist church leaders reflect on legacy amid community center plans

Shaw Local 2018 file photo – The Rev. Leroy A. Mitchell, (right) founding pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, and his son, the Rev. Joe Mitchell, senior pastor at the church, have a laugh as they tell a story Friday Feb. 23 at the church in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

“When you look at specifically the Black churches historically, the church’s always been or has been the epicenter of our communities,” Joe Mitchell said. “For that reason, a lot of what we did was more than just Sunday worship. Oftentimes it was only space that we had that was ours that we owned.

— The Rev. Senior Pastor Joe Mitchell