Sycamore church to host women’s retreat March 11

SYCAMORE – The Mayfield Congregational United Church of Christ will host a “Sweet Surprising Grace” Women’s Retreat.

The retreat will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Mayfield Congregational United Church of Christ, 28405 Church Road, Sycamore, according to a news release.

Admission to the women’s retreat is $12.

The retreat will feature creative and fun activities for attendees to participate in. Lunch and a snack are being provided. Registration is required and open until Monday, March 6. To register, call 815-895-5548 or email info@mayfieldchurchucc.org.

