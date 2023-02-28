February 28, 2023
Shaw Local
Fox Valley Community Services annual Draw Down event set for March 8

By Shaw Local News Network
(Left to right); Rich Robinson and FVCS board member Craig Elliott at the annual FVCS Draw Down. (Photo provided by the Fox Valley Community Services )

SANDWICH – Fox Valley Community Services is selling tickets for its upcoming annual Draw Down event.

The draw down will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the Fox Valley Community Center, 1406 Suydam Road, Sandwich, according to a news release.

Proceeds from the draw down to go towards supporting FVCS services.

FVCS will sell 250 tickets for $40 per ticket. There is one $1,000 grand prize, one $300 winner, one $100 winner and 12 $50 winners. Hors d’oeuvres are being served. Rich Robinson and entertaining auctioneer Craig Elliott will assist in the drawing. The winner does not to be present to win.

FVCS serves seniors in DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, and LaSalle counties in active adult activities at the Senior Center, adult day service and home services.

For information, call 815-786-9404.