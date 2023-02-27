La Calle Bar and Music Venue in DeKalb draws some criticism over March 8 Trapt show

DeKALB – A March 8 event headlined by the rock band Trapt is drawing some backlash in the weeks leading up to a performance that is slated to be hosted at La Calle Bar and Music Venue in downtown DeKalb.

Trapt is scheduled to perform a live acoustic show at 8:30 p.m. March 8. The show is meant for attendees age 21 and older.

Some in DeKalb, however, are voicing concerns about what they say are the rock band’s controversial stances. The rock band is no stranger to seeing its social media platforms either shadowed or banned on major apps, such as YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok over posts that convey far-right political stances. The band has an account on Truth Social, the social media platform created in 2021 by Trump Media & Technology Group, a company owned by former President Donald Trump.

Hinckley resident Greg Perrin, who administers the Facebook group DeKalb LGBT+, said they care about the type of entertainment that the venue is promoting.

“That is part of what affects our town and our culture,” Perrin said. “This band is planned to play at some bars in Florida known for their conservative culture at a bar where the Proud Boys through threats of violence canceled a drag show. They’re planning on playing at Brauer House in Lombard, which is known for association to the Proud Boys – a group deeply rooted in anti-semitic comments, racist ideology, white nationalism, and misogyny. … If we allow them to play, there’s a chance that culture could be encouraged here.”

Promotional materials for the March 8 Trapt show have since been removed from the La Calle Facebook page. An Eventbrite page for the live acoustic show indicates that the performance is canceled. Trapt’s website still lists La Calle as a performance date as of 5:15 p.m. Monday.

La Calle Bar and Music Venue Owner Yesenia Galindo declined to comment, saying only that she plans to make an announcement regarding her establishment’s March 8 show on Monday at 7 p.m.

Perrin said they’ve tried to reach out directly to the owner of La Calle only to have no luck.

“I’ve been blocked,” Perrin said. “We had some other organizers who were helping with the organizing initially reach out to the owner, and they turned away the phone calls. We were requesting to have a sit down with them, have a meeting, have a conversation and directly discuss this thing. We were informed that that’s not necessary and that we should watch for the announcement on Monday.”

Alex Galindo, head of operations for La Calle Bar and Music Venue, told the Chronicle in September last year that the venue intends to focus on bringing in more regional acts of a variety of music genres to grace the stage.

Perrin encourages La Calle Bar and Music Venue to conduct more thorough research before booking acts to perform at the venue.

Perrin emphasized that DeKalb is a diverse community comprised of “more than white men.”