Stage Coach Players to open 76th season with ‘All Shook Up’

DeKALB – The Stage Coach Players will open its 76th season with a production of the jukebox musical, “All Shook Up,” Thursday, March 16. The musical is scheduled to run for two weeks.

“All Shook Up,” set in the mid-1950s, tells the story of Chad, a hip-swinging hooligan recently released from prison. He arrives in a boring, small Midwestern town where he’s in need of a mechanic to fix his broken-down motorcycle. There, he meets Natalie, a young mechanic dreaming of love and a way out of town. Instantly love-struck, she promises to fix his motorcycle.

Excitement disrupts the town, and Chad soon discovers that the Mamie Eisenhower Decency Act, a law prohibiting loud music, public necking and tight pants, has been enacted. “All Shook Up” touches on racial and other social injustices prevalent during the 1950s and features the music of Elvis Presley, including “Jailhouse Rock,” “Love Me Tender,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “A Little Less Conversation.”

“All Shook Up” is based on the 2004 musical of the same name written by Joe DiPietro with original music by Stephen Oremus and Michael Gibson. The Stage Coach production will be directed by Jan Kuntz, with musical direction by John Feken.

Performances of “All Shook Up” will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, and 23, Friday, March 17, and 24, and Saturday, March 18, and 25, at Stage Coach Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb. There also are matinee performances at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19, and 26.

Tickets cost $18 for seniors and children ages 13 and younger or $20 for everyone else.

Tickets are on sale online at stagecoachplayers.com or through the box office at 815-758-1940. The box office opens Sunday, March 12.

Stage Coach Players cast members rehearse a scene from their upcoming production of "All Shook Up." (Photo provided by the Stage Coach Players )