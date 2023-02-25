Stage Coach Players sets audition dates for summer season

DeKALB – The Stage Coach Players will host general auditions for its upcoming 2023 slate of summer shows.

The upcoming season includes six plays running from late April through October, according to a news release. They include the British farce “Funny Money,” the comedy “Love, Loss, & What I Wore,” the bluegrass musical “Bright Star,” the ensemble drama “Nickel and Dimed,” the comedic musical “The Addams Family,” and the World War II period drama “The Night Witches.”

“Funny Money” director Bernie Schuneman is looking for two men and two women in their 30s to 50s; two men or women, also in their 30s to 50s; one man or woman in their 40s or older; and one man, in his 40s to 50s. British accents are preferred.

“Love, Loss, & What I Wore” director Maria L.P. Boynton will be looking for a minimum of five adult women.

“Bright Star” director Steven Meerdink and musical director Sandra Josef are seeking a cast of 18 to 20 men and women ages 16 and older. The lead female character is between the ages of 17 and 37, while the lead male character is between the ages of 20 and 40. All cast members sing and dance, which includes basic stage dance and clogging.

“Nickel and Dimed” director David W. Booth needs six actors, ages 20 to 60, to portray up to six different personalities and roles. Booth is looking for one Latina and Spanish-speaking woman, three white women, one Black woman, and one white man. He also needs six to 10 extras for various background roles. All roles require a strong range of physicality and the ability to move quickly.

“The Addams Family” director Jeff Hall is looking for around 20 men and women ages 16 and older and one child of any gender age 12 and up. There will be a dance audition.

“The Night Witches” director Leigh Foulk needs 11 to 13 women, ages 14 and older. None of the women need to be comfortable with choreographed movement, but there will be opportunities for all ability levels. All women are required to sing a cappella in a group, and two will have solos. Accents are not required.

Anyone cast in a show this season or working backstage must provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination before the show’s first rehearsal.

IF YOU GO