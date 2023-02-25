Petting zoo pops up at Sycamore High School for elementary field trips

SYCAMORE – Sycamore High School played host to some furry friends Friday as elementary school pupils visited the building for a pop-up petting zoo hosted by the high school’s agriculture department and its Future Farmers of America program.

Christian Thurwanger, a fourth-year Sycamore High School agriculture teacher, said the petting zoo is an annual event held in conjunction with national Future Farmers of America week. Throughout the week, Thurwanger and Sycamore High School students involved with the program sought to garner community involvement with the organization. On Friday, that initiative brought underclassmen from Sycamore School District 427 elementary schools to Sycamore High School to learn how agriculture affects their daily lives, climb on tractors and pet animals.

“As a part of our specific community involvement, we bring that back to having this petting zoo for all of our elementary kids – mostly kindergarten, first, second and third graders because that just kind of gets them interested in agriculture,” Thurwanger said, “and, obviously, everybody loves to pet a really cute rabbit.”

Stacie Willard, a kindergarten teacher at West Elementary School, said there’s always “a great variety of animals” at the annual petting zoo, but this year’s collection was particularly impressive.

“This year they’ve got quails – which I don’t think they’ve ever had before – and roosters and chickens, and rabbits and goats and, you know, all those animals that [students] might not see that often when they don’t live on a farm,” Willard said.

An elementary school student stands next to a member of Sycamore High School's Future Farmers of America club during Friday, Feb. 24, 2023's annual petting zoo at the high school. (Provided by Sycamore Community School District 427)

Halle Schmidt, a Sycamore High School senior and FFA Sycamore chapter treasurer, was among those helping facilitate the petting zoo Friday morning. Schmidt said she believes the event functions as an important recruiting tool for the club and the high school’s agriculture program.

“I think it’s really important because I remember coming to these petting zoos and wanting to be a part of FFA and know about agriculture,” said Schmidt, 17. “And being in Illinois, it’s really important to know about the crops you see all around you. So, I think it’s really good just for them to get into agriculture early.”

Willard said her students were excited and energized for the opportunity to attend the petting zoo and have hands-on learning experiences.

“They just love the opportunity to learn outside of the classroom as well,” Willard said. “It’s very critical for these guys to just see those things that they’re reading about in books and seeing in the movies, [and] just be able to put their hands on them and just do some hands-on learning.”

Thurwanger, a 2013 Sycamore High School graduate, said he thinks a top priority of any agricultural program should be to give young students a chance to interact with agriculture in a way they may not ordinarily be able to.

“It’s probably the most important thing,” Thurwanger said. “I mean, they might not realize it now, but having these experiences is probably one of the No. 1 things that I remember from when I was growing up. You know, being on the farm and being involved, and all that kind of stuff, it was awesome.”

Of course, there’s one other benefit of a morning field trip for young elementary students: calm afternoons.

After dealing with energetic kindergarteners all morning, Willard said she was anticipating and hoping for a quieter afternoon.

“It’ll be all down hill from here,” Willard said.