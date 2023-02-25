DeKalb County Forty and Eight plans Memorial Day breakfast

DeKALB – The DeKalb County 40 and Eight, Voiture 207 is planning its 31st Memorial Day Breakfast in May.

The breakfast will be from 6:45 to 7:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the DeKalb Elks Lodge 765, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road, according to a news release.

The breakfast is $10 a person prepaid by check or $15 a person at the door. Registration is required to attend.

The breakfast will be followed by a short program from 7:30 to 8 a.m.

The DeKalb County 40 and Eight is the honor society of American veterans that meets at 6 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month at different locations in DeKalb County.

For information, email ffb66@juno.com, call 815-758-5788 or visit illfortyandeight.com.