February 25, 2023
Shaw Local
DeKalb County Forty and Eight plans Memorial Day breakfast

An American Legion Post No. 66 member holds flags to hand out during the Memorial Day parade route in downtown DeKalb held on Monday, May 30, 2022.

DeKALB – The DeKalb County 40 and Eight, Voiture 207 is planning its 31st Memorial Day Breakfast in May.

The breakfast will be from 6:45 to 7:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the DeKalb Elks Lodge 765, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road, according to a news release.

The breakfast is $10 a person prepaid by check or $15 a person at the door. Registration is required to attend.

The breakfast will be followed by a short program from 7:30 to 8 a.m.

The DeKalb County 40 and Eight is the honor society of American veterans that meets at 6 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month at different locations in DeKalb County.

For information, email ffb66@juno.com, call 815-758-5788 or visit illfortyandeight.com.