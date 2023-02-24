Little Lambs Preschool registration begins March 13

DeKALB – The Little Lambs Preschool is accepting registration for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

The classes will run from 9 a.m. to noon Labor Day through Memorial Day, according to a news release.

Admission to the preschool is open to all children. Registration begins March 13.

Little Lambs offers a five-to-one student-to-adult ratio. Class options are available two to five mornings a week. The preschool classes will work with students on their kindergarten readiness skills, offer programs that encourage respect and teach children to take responsibility for their actions.

Little Lambs is a licensed Christian preschool established in 1996. The preschool’s primary purpose is to create a first step in education and provide a loving atmosphere to encourage growth for children in a safe environment to foster social, academic and spiritual growth.

For information, call 815-756-6669 or visit LittleLambsDeKalb.org.