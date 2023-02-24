DeKalb’s Act of Grace receives $5K grant from the Pacific Life Foundation

DeKALB – The Act of Grace organization recently was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Pacific Life Foundation.

Proceeds from the grant will go toward supporting Act of Grace’s upcoming monthly client support groups and seizure disorder-related community education, according to a news release.

Act of Grace believes continued funding will help build social and emotional programming for youth and families affected by seizure disorders, resulting in significant and long-lasting improvements to their quality of life and mental and emotional health.

Act of Grace is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that strives to provide emotional and social support to DeKalb County youth with epilepsy and their families.