KINGSTON – Genoa-Kingston School District 424 will hold open registration for families to enroll their children in kindergarten classes at Kingston Elementary School.

The kindergarten registration will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, and Thursday, March 9, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Kingston Elementary School, 100 School St., Kingston, according to a news release.

For information, call 815-784-5246.