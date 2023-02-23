DeKalb’s Hopkins Park pool pass sale now open

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District is hosting early bird rates for area residents who want to purchase season pool passes to Hopkins Park pool.

The pool passes are on sale for 5% off early bird rates and 15% off full-price 2023 pool season pass rates. The discounted rates will be available only during the flash sale. Early bird rates are available until Sunday, April 30. Pool passes can be purchased online, over the phone, or in person at any DeKalb Park District facility.

Hopkins Park Pool visitors during the 2022 pool season. (Photo provided by the DeKalb Park District )

Resident prices during the sale will be as follows: Active Adult Passes for adults ages 55 and older for $42.75, Individual Passes for $80.75, a Family of Four Pass for $114, and $19 for each additional pass. Children ages three and under are free regardless of resident status or sale dates.

Non-resident prices are as follows: Active Adult Passes for adults ages 55 and older for $53.20, Individual Passes for $104.98, and $24.70 for each additional pass. There is no Non-resident Family of Four Pass option this year. Non-residents may purchase an Individual or Active Adult Pass and add additional members.

Hopkins Pool, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, will be open daily from Saturday, May 27, through Sunday, Aug. 13. The pool is open weekends only from Saturday, Aug. 19, through Monday, Sept. 4. Daily admission fees are $6 for residents and $10 for non-residents.

For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com/hopkins-pool or call 815-758-6663.

