DeKalb County Community Foundation announces new board members

SYCAMORE- The DeKalb County Community Foundation has elected new leadership officers to its Board of Directors.

The foundation elected Christine Johnson as president and Jim Stoddard as vice president during its annual January 2023 meeting, according to a news release.

The additional existing board officers will continue in their roles, including David B. Castle as treasurer and Dan Templin as secretary, while he fulfills his other role as the foundation’s executive director.

The Board of Directors is made up of volunteer representatives from throughout the county who govern the foundation as contributors and connectors to the foundation’s mission. The board members serve three-year terms and can serve a maximum of nine years. The board sets policy, formulates strategic priorities, inspires donor interest in partnering with the foundation, and determines the use of grant-making and other foundation resources, the release said.

The DeKalb County Community Foundation is a nonprofit foundation that enhances the quality of life in DeKalb County through endowments, donor services, stewardship, grant-making, and community initiatives through over 430 charitable funds.

For information, call 815-748-5383 or email dan@dekalbccf.org.

