February 23, 2023
Shaw Local
Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb donates $5K to DeKalb High School athletics programs.

By Shaw Local News Network
Shaw Local file photo – DeKalb's Darrell Island drives between two Naperville North defenders during their game Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb recently donated $5,000 to the DeKalb High School Athletics Program.

The dealership also donated $2,800 to the Genoa Kingston High School Athletics Program, according to a news release.

The check for the DeKalb athletics program was presented during a wrestling match by Brian Bemis Toyota employees and DeKalb High School graduates Kyren Daniels and Stephen Rodriguez.

Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb is a car dealership that has been helping customers with all their automotive needs since 1985.