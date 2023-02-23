Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb donates $5K to DeKalb High School athletics programs.

DeKALB – Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb recently donated $5,000 to the DeKalb High School Athletics Program.

The dealership also donated $2,800 to the Genoa Kingston High School Athletics Program, according to a news release.

The check for the DeKalb athletics program was presented during a wrestling match by Brian Bemis Toyota employees and DeKalb High School graduates Kyren Daniels and Stephen Rodriguez.

Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb is a car dealership that has been helping customers with all their automotive needs since 1985.