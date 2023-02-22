Sycamore TOPS chapter meets on Thursdays

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will host open meetings for their nonprofit weight-loss and maintenance group.

The chapter meetings are held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays in the commons area of Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave., Sycamore, according to a news release.

Admission to the meetings is free for first-time visitors.

Meeting attendees will learn about nutrition, portion control, meal planning, and exercise. A private weigh-in is being held prior to the start of the meeting. The chapter members are recommitting to continue their healthy journeys.

National membership costs $49, $69 or $79 per year depending on package choice and includes a bimonthly magazine. Local chapter dues are $2 per month, which covers contest prizes and chapter supplies. There is also a yearly maintenance fee of $1.

For information, call 815-501-1757 or 815-895-316