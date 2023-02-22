Sycamore Education Foundation to host 3rd annual trivia night set for Feb. 24

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Education Foundation will host its third annual SEF Trivia Night fundraising event to support the foundation.

The trivia night will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Regale Center, 124 ½ S. California St., Sycamore, according to a news release.

Admission to the trivia night is open to the public.

Participants can compete in teams consisting of four to 10 players to answer various trivia questions. The winning team will receive a cash prize. Registration is required to attend.

Tickets are $35 and available to buy. Tickets include team fees, appetizer bar and one drink ticket. To register, visit sycamoresef.org/trivia-night-registration/.

For information, visit SycamoreSEF.org.