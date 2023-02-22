Kishwaukee College offers small business classes

MALTA – Kishwaukee College will offer five classes for entrepreneurs and small business owners during February and March.

The classes will be delivered in hybrid in-person and virtual sessions via Zoom and at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the classes is free.

The classes are designed to provide practical solutions that can be implemented while networking with industry experts and other like-minded entrepreneurs. Jock Sommese, from the Waubonsee Community College’s Small Business Development Center, will help guide the business development series. Students can receive help building a strategic growth plan for their company from a financial advisor.

The small business classes are:

Developing a Strategy for Growth: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, via Zoom. Attendees will learn how to assess their growth readiness, identify growth opportunities, analyze their market and competitive positioning, and evaluate exit strategies.

Financial Tools and Performance: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, via Zoom. Participants can explore tools and techniques for forecasting and financial analysis, learn about financial ratios, and learn how to manage the business from a financial perspective.

Seizing the Market: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, via Zoom. Participants will learn strategies and tactics to build a strong brand, analyze their market, and reach target markets.

Strengthening the Product and Service and Next Steps for Success: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at DeKalb Public Library. Attendees will learn about defining features, benefits, competitive advantages, the product and service life cycle, intellectual property, and pricing strategies. Participants can also learn how to define their next steps moving forward with their growth strategy.

For information, visit kish.edu/sbdc, email lkonan1@kish.edu, or call 815-825-9791.