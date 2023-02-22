DeKalb School District choir students perform A Cappella Festival

DeKALB – DeKalb School District 428 had 260 music students from the district’s schools perform together recently at the district’s A Cappella Festival.

The A Capella Festival was held Tuesday, Jan. 24, at DeKalb High School, 501 W. Dresser Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

DeKalb middle school and high school a cappella students performed three songs along with 175 fifth grade choir students from DeKalb’s eight elementary schools. The students spent the afternoon rehearsing before performing the concert that evening.

Clinton Rosette and Huntley Middle School’s two a cappella groups, “Fade Out” and “Wireless Sound,” performed along with the DeKalb High School a cappella group “Enharmonic Fusion.” “Enharmonic Fusion” is an award-winning a cappella group, winning second place at the 2016 International Championship of High School A Cappella.

The a cappella festival was held to create excitement and camaraderie among the singers and serve as an opportunity for the older students to show the fifth graders how a cappella music works.