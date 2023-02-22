Applications now open for more than 80 scholarships available for DeKalb County students

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation is accepting applications for more than 80 of the foundation’s scholarships.

The additional scholarships include awards for high school students and graduates seeking undergraduate and graduate degrees, according to a news release.

Students interested in applying for the scholarships can review the eligibility requirements and apply online at dekalbccf.org/scholarships. The deadline for scholarship applications is Saturday, April 1.

Descriptions of the foundation’s additional scholarships include:

The Donald and Patricia Pritchard Scholarship benefits a student who graduated from a high school in DeKalb County and attends the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in the College of Agriculture, Consumer, and Economic Sciences.

The Dr. and Mrs. Harold P. Wells Scholarship supports current and retired DeKalb Fire Department employees and their dependent family members for educational expenses, including college tuition, fire courses, educational short courses, conferences, and summer camps.

The Virginia Larsen Nursing Scholarship supports high school seniors and students already enrolled in an accredited nursing program at any level. Applicants must be graduates of a DeKalb County high school.

For information, call 815-748-5383, email b.zantout@dekalbccf.org, or visit dekalbccf.org/scholarships.