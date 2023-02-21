Sycamore Kiwanis Club announces new officers

SYCAMORE – The Kiwanis Club of Sycamore recently announced its new leaders for the 2023 service year.

The new service year leadership was installed Oct. 1, according to a news release.

The new leadership includes Stephanie Forsberg as president-elect, Jodi Tyrrell as president, Beth Bollinger as past president, Tim Bagby as director, Bob Higdon as treasurer, Sue Doubler as lt. governor, and Roger Jacobson as secretary.

The Kiwanis Club of Sycamore is an organization of volunteers that has dedicated itself to changing the world one child and one community at a time since 1951. The club meets at 6 p.m. during the first and third Tuesday of the month at the Sycamore Golf Course clubhouse, 940 E. State St., Sycamore. All meetings include a meal and a program.

For more information, call 815-739-4445 or email forsberg@pardridge.com.