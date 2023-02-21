Meet and mingle program set for Feb. 26 at the Glidden Homestead

DeKALB – The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center’s next Soup-er Sunday program will feature a meet and mingle program with Cheryl Johnson portraying Annie Glidden.

The homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, will host the program at noon Sunday, Feb. 26. according to a news release.

Admission to the program is free for homestead members and $5 for nonmembers.

Johnson will help bring Glidden’s role in area history to life. Johnson has portrayed Glidden family members for almost 20 years at field trips, school programs, and local organizations. Soup is being served during the program.

Glidden was born on a farm west of Annie Glidden Road in 1865. She acted as a hostess for her uncle’s, Joseph Glidden’s, Glidden House Hotel from 1895 until his death in 1906. Glidden attended Illinois State Normal School in Bloomington and studied agriculture at Cornell University. She became an agricultural innovator, producing high, award-winning crop yields including corn, soybeans, alfalfa, raspberries, and asparagus. Glidden was part of the DeKalb Women’s Club, the DeKalb Garden Club and the Library Whist Club.

Proceeds from the program will support the homestead.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a nonprofit organization working to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public. The homestead is open from noon to 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Sunday of the month.

For information, call 815-756-7904, visit gliddenhomestead.org or visit the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center’s Facebook page.