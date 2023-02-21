Genoa church fish fry begins Feb. 24

GENOA – St. Catherine of Genoa Church will host a weekly drive-thru only fish fry to celebrate Lent.

The church, 340 S. Stott St., Genoa, will host the fish fry from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, through Friday, March 31, in the church’s lower parking lot pavilion, according to a news release.

A freewill offering is being accepted.

The dinner includes deep-fried wild-caught Alaskan pollack seasoned with homemade breading, homemade coleslaw, oven-baked potatoes, dinner roll, butter, sour cream, tartar sauce and lemon juice.