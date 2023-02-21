Bread and Roses women’s chorus donates $1.2K in concert proceeds to Safe Passage

DeKALB – The Bread and Roses women’s chorus recently donated $1,200 in concert proceeds to Safe Passage.

The donation was raised from free will offerings collected during a Bread and Roses concert, “Harvest of Songs,” in December, according to a news release.

Safe Passage is DeKalb County’s only domestic violence and sexual assault crisis center, providing a wide range of services, including shelter, counseling, and advocacy to survivors and their loved ones.

Bread & Roses is a DeKalb-based chorus of about 25 women who travel to many surrounding areas, including St. Charles, Kirkland and Huntley.

For information, visit breadandroseschorus.org.