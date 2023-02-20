What happened to the NIU Huskie statue at North and Locust streets in downtown DeKalb?

Shaw Local file photo – The Huskies statue was a product of a public art program dubbed, Huskies on Parade, that was created shortly after the Feb. 14, 2008 mass shooting at NIU when a gunman opened fire inside a lecture hall in Cole Hall on campus. Five students were killed and dozens more injured. Community members came together to show unity and solidarity with the statues. A statue at 125 N. First St., has been reported missing since November 2022. (Shaw Local News Network)