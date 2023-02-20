What happened to the NIU Huskie statue at North and Locust streets in downtown DeKalb?

DeKALB – It’s been 15 years since the DeKalb community came together to erect Huskie statues across town in remembrance of those killed during a Feb. 14, 2008 mass shooting at Northern Illinois University, and a prominent statue on North First Street appears to be missing, officials said.
DeKalb resident and retired 23rd Circuit Court judge Tom Doherty, who is in pursuit of the missing Huskie statue, is seeking answers from law enforcement authorities.
The multi-colored statue, dubbed “Oorah” at 125 N. First Street was sponsored by Doherty Law Firm, according to the Huskies on Parade website. The law firm also has offices in the North First Street building.
The dog statue, however, has been missing for months.
“The dog that we had was painted with Marine Corp. information on one side, and on the other side, there was some corn stalks and some university buildings,” Doherty said. “It symbolized the patriotism and the university community, which was what that program was all about.”
Several office spaces occupy the building adjacent to the statue, 125 N. First St. downtown.
The Huskies statue was a product of a public art program dubbed, Huskies on Parade, that was created shortly after the Feb. 14, 2008 mass shooting at NIU when a gunman opened fire inside a lecture hall in Cole Hall on campus. Five students were killed and dozens more injured.
In the months that followed the shooting, community members devised a way to honor slain NIU students Catalina Garcia, 20; Daniel Parmenter, 20; Ryanne Mace, 19; Julianna Gehant, 32; and Gayle Dubowski, 20, and to uplift the greater NIU community.
Local artists collaborated with individuals and businesses to paint dog statues that were installed across the city.
Brian Oster, creative director and president for OC Creative which helped create a digital map for the Huskie statues, said the purpose of the initiative was simple.
“It was a way to remember students, bring the community together,” Oster said.
Oster said that as businesses have moved or closed, project leaders have lost track of Huskies statues over the years.
The Huskies on Parade map remains active and is still tracking the location of dog statues.
Oster said that while the map doesn’t provide comprehensive listing, it is 80% to 90% complete.
Doherty said he believes the Huskies statue that was on First Street was stolen.
Police Chief David Byrd said the statue was first reported missing to DeKalb police on Nov. 25, 2022.
While the investigation into the incident remains open, Byrd said there have been no leads generated, nor any arrests made.
The police chief did not rule out the possibility that the statue may have been stolen, if not missing.
Doherty maintains that there is reason for optimism.
“It could be certainly identifiable,” Doherty said.
Doherty said he refuses to let whomever may have stolen the statue win.
“I’m going to get another dog [statue] and I’m going to have it painted,” he said. “I’ve already contacted an art teacher at the high school who has agreed to work with us on repainting a dog and putting it back up. So, I’m anxious to do that.”
Doherty said that seeing the outpouring of support for the stolen dog statue when his wife, Jill Doherty, shared a recent Facebook post about it meant a lot to him.
He said it shows that the community still cares.
“We are going to recover from it,” Doherty said.