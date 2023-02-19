Indian Valley Theatre begins rehearsals for ‘The Secret Garden’

SANDWICH – The Indian Valley Theatre recently began rehearsals for its upcoming musical production of “The Secret Garden.”

“The Secret Garden,” based on the book by Frances Hodgkin Burnett with lyrics by Marsha Norman and music by Lucy Simon, tells the story of Mary Lennox, a sour and disagreeable 10-year-old who is orphaned in India and sent to live with her reclusive uncle in England.

Mary must acclimate to her new environment. While there, she is introduced to the walls of the garden and a friendly robin who likes humans. With the robin’s help, she discovers the secret regarding the closed-off garden.

The cast includes Elizabeth Stevenson as Lilly, Lydia Stevenson as Mary Lennox, Karen Leifheit as Mrs. Medlock, Dylan Woodraska as Dr. Neville Craven, Leah Martin as Martha, Jacob Roller as Archibald Craven, Abi Munar as Dickon, Logan Hane as Colin Craven, Sarah Stathis as Mrs. Winthrop, Nancy Discher Amaya as Rose Lennox, Darren Whaley as Capt. Albert Lennox, Jen Ketchum as Alice, Lucas Sus as Lt. Wright, Gregory Peterson as Lt. Shaw, Victoria Schultz as Mrs. Shelley, Kyle Carr as Maj. Holmes, Jessica Sus as Claire Holmes, Nicholas Bantz-Beaty as Fakir, Kate Yun as Ayah, Jim Steadman as Ben, and Charlotte Wheatley as Jane. Other cast members include Clara Snyder, Adeline Galles, Lleigh Nickels, Scarlett Ferguson and Sophia Swanson.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18, at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich. There also is a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19.

Tickets for “The Secret Garden” are $21 for adults and $18 for children ages 17 and younger. Tickets are on sale online at indianvalleytheatre.com.

For information, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com or send a message on the Indian Valley Theatre Facebook page.