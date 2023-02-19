February 19, 2023
Illinois Sheriffs’ Association offers scholarships to Illinois students

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb County Jail and Sheriff's Office building sign and emblem in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

SYCAMORE – The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association is awarding more than $50,000 in college scholarships to Illinois students pursuing a higher education.

DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan will award one $500 scholarship to a DeKalb County student for the 2023-24 academic year, according to a news release.

The scholarship winner will be selected by a scholarship committee made up of citizens and educational professionals. The scholarships must be applied only to tuition, books and college fees.

Application restrictions include:

  • Applicants must be a permanent Illinois and DeKalb County resident.
  • Scholarships must be used at institutions of higher learning within the state of Illinois.
  • Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2023-24 school year, excluding summer sessions.

Scholarship applications are available at the local sheriff’s office or online at ilsheriff.org/youth-2/isaapplicationinfo. All completed application materials and supporting documents must be returned by Wednesday, March 15, to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 150 N. Main St., Sycamore.

For information, call 815-895-7260 or visit a high school advising center or college financial aid office.