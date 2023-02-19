Illinois Sheriffs’ Association offers scholarships to Illinois students

SYCAMORE – The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association is awarding more than $50,000 in college scholarships to Illinois students pursuing a higher education.

DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan will award one $500 scholarship to a DeKalb County student for the 2023-24 academic year, according to a news release.

The scholarship winner will be selected by a scholarship committee made up of citizens and educational professionals. The scholarships must be applied only to tuition, books and college fees.

Application restrictions include:

Applicants must be a permanent Illinois and DeKalb County resident.

Scholarships must be used at institutions of higher learning within the state of Illinois.

Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2023-24 school year, excluding summer sessions.

Scholarship applications are available at the local sheriff’s office or online at ilsheriff.org/youth-2/isaapplicationinfo. All completed application materials and supporting documents must be returned by Wednesday, March 15, to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 150 N. Main St., Sycamore.

For information, call 815-895-7260 or visit a high school advising center or college financial aid office.