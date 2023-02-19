Boulos Foundation scholarships available for DeKalb and Sycamore graduates

SYCAMORE – Old National Bank is accepting scholarship applications through the Chris and Katherine Boulos Foundation.

The scholarship applications are available to graduates of DeKalb and Sycamore high schools for the 2023-24 academic year, according to a news release.

The scholarships are available to students who are enrolled or accepted for enrollment as a full-time student at Kishwaukee Community College.

Scholarship applications are available through the guidance departments of both Sycamore and DeKalb high schools and the Kishwaukee College Financial Aid Office. All completed application materials and supporting documents must be mailed or dropped off no later than Saturday, April 1, at the Old National Bank, 230 W. State St., Sycamore.

The Chris and Katherine Boulos Foundation has awarded more than $2.35 million in scholarships since the foundation’s creation in 1993. Old National Bank is the foundation’s trustee and administers the scholarships through its offices.

For information, visit the guidance departments of Sycamore and DeKalb high schools, the Kishwaukee College Financial Aid Office, or write to the Chris and Katherine Boulos Foundation c/o Old National Bank.