Kishwaukee College to host student visit day Feb. 20

MALTA – Kishwaukee College will host a Visit Day at the college for prospective students and their families.

Kishwaukee College, 21193 Malta Road, Malta, will host two Visit Day sessions from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, according to a news release.

Admission to Visit Day is free. Registration is required to attend.

The morning session will be open to students looking to pursue a transfer degree. The afternoon session is open to students pursuing career technology or allied health programs.

Both sessions will offer campus tours and an information fair. The sessions also are covering getting started at Kishwaukee College, financial aid and scholarships, student involvement and athletics. To register, visit kish.edu/visitday.

