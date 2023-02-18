Hoover/Hoehn scholarship applications available for Genoa-Kingston students

SYCAMORE – Old National Bank is accepting scholarship applications through the Hoover-Hoehn Scholarship Foundation.

The scholarships are available to Genoa-Kingston High School graduates for the 2023-24 school year, according to a news release.

The $2,000 to $4,000 scholarships are available for students enrolled or accepted for enrollment in a duly accredited four-year college or university located in the state of Illinois, or in a four-year college or university approved by the foundation’s trustee.

Applications are available through the Genoa-Kingston High School guidance office. All completed application materials and supporting documents must be mailed or dropped off no later than Wednesday, March 15, at Old National Bank, 230 W. State St., Sycamore.

Old National Bank is the foundation’s trustee and administers the scholarship through its offices.

For information, visit the Genoa-Kingston High School guidance department or write to Hoover/Hoehn Scholarship Foundation c/o Old National Bank.