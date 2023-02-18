DeKalb library to offer Presidents’ Day activities Feb. 20

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host a Presidents’ Day crafts and activities program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, in the library’s children’s department.

The program is free and intended for children only.

Participants will be able to participate in Presidents’ Day-themed activities and crafts. Crafts include making a personalized Mount Rushmore and drawing self-portraits as a future president. Attendees also are free to browse the library’s presidents book displays.

For information, email stormye@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.