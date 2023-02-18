February 18, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNIU SportsNewsletterObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent Calendar

DeKalb library to offer Presidents’ Day activities Feb. 20

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host a Presidents’ Day crafts and activities program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, in the library’s children’s department.

The program is free and intended for children only.

Participants will be able to participate in Presidents’ Day-themed activities and crafts. Crafts include making a personalized Mount Rushmore and drawing self-portraits as a future president. Attendees also are free to browse the library’s presidents book displays.

For information, email stormye@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.