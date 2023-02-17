Sycamore Troop 2810 Boy Scout receives Eagle Scout Award

DeKALB – DeKalb resident Charlie Coyle, a member of Scouts BSA Troop 2810 chartered at Salem Lutheran Church in Sycamore, recently earned his Eagle Scout Award.

The Eagle Scout Award is the highest rank achievable in scouting, according to a news release.

Coyle, the son of Dean and Tracy Coyle of DeKalb, began scouting in the first grade with Pack 134 out of Cortland Elementary School. He earned all the Cub Scout ranks, including an Arrow of Light award. Coyle joined the Boy Scouts and Troop 2810 in fifth grade.

Coyle has earned 30 merit badges and a gold palm, the release states. Coyle held several scout leadership positions, including senior patrol leader, quartermaster, den chief and patrol leader. He attended six summer camps at Canyon Camp and two high-adventure trips to Boundary Waters in Minnesota and the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.

Coyle’s Eagle project benefited the DeKalb Area Agricultural Heritage Association. He built two portable cabinets on castors for easy mobility in their office. The cabinets can be utilized as a workspace and be used separately or together.

Coyle is a DeKalb High School graduate and was involved in the FFA, serving as the chapter’s vice president. He currently attends Kishwaukee Community College and plans on transferring to Northern Illinois University to study engineering.

For information, email 2810scoutmaster@gmail.com