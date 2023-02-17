Story and song event set for Feb. 18 at DeKalb library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host a “Swinging the Lantern: Songs and Stories of the Sea” event at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room.

The event is free and open to people of all ages.

Singer, songwriter, and storyteller Dave Martin will share stories of exploration on the world’s oceans and Great Lakes. Attendees can hear stories of incidents that occurred on the high seas and become acquainted with sea-going characters. Stories include a real pirate of the Caribbean, a precarious position with a Boston Whaler captain off Nantucket, and the fury of a “November Witch” on the Great Lakes. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.