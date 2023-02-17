Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra concerto winner performing Feb. 18 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s 2023 Arthur D. Montzka Young Artists Concerto Competition winner Ella Wimbiscus will perform with the orchestra at their annual Arthur D. Montzka Memorial Concert Saturday.

The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in the the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall of the Northern Illinois University Music Building, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The concert, led by music director and conductor Linc Smelser, will feature works by Lili Boulanger, Maurice Ravel, and Ottorino Respighi. A free pre-concert talk with the music director is being held at 6:30 p.m.

Wimbiscus won the concerto competition by performing Variations on a Rococo Theme, Op. 33 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky on the cello. She began learning to play the cello at the age of two and a half with her mother. Wimbiscus has been a student of Hans Jørgen Jensen, a faculty member of Northwestern University’s Bienen School of Music, since the age of five. She made her solo orchestral debut with the Sinfonia da Camera as a winner of their concerto competition at the age of eight.

Advance tickets are available in the concert hall lobby before the concert or online at kishorchestra.org/ticket-info. Students and children will be admitted free to this concert.

The orchestra’s annual concerto competition features instrumentalists who are Illinois residents and are 18 years of age and younger. Each competitor has 12 minutes to perform one or more movements of a concerto of the musician’s choice, which is critiqued by a panel of judges.

For information, visit kishorchestra.org.