Sycamore Chamber announces 2023 Clifford Danielson Outstanding Citizen Award recipient

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce has named Sycamore resident Thomas C. Doty the 2023 Clifford Danielson Outstanding Citizen Award recipient.

Doty is a lifelong Sycamore resident, vice president of Doty and Sons Concrete Products, and is a third-generation business owner following in the footsteps of his grandfather and father.

Doty’s award will be presented at the 106th Annual Meeting of the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 2 at St. Mary’s Memorial Hall, 322 Waterman St. in Sycamore. Tickets are $45 and can be reserved by calling the chamber at 815-895-3456.

Reservations must be in by Feb. 20.

“This award honors individuals who have dedicated their time and energy for our community in a meaningful way, and Tom Doty clearly has done that,” said Sycamore chamber executive director Rose Treml in a news release.

Doty’s service to Sycamore includes an outdoor classroom at Sycamore High School, and his major role as a board member with Goodfellows, an area organization that provides DeKalb County children with new clothing every Christmas season.

Doty and Sons will celebrate 75 years of business in Sycamore this year. The company provides products to states across the country but remain staunch contributors for area jobs, the local economy and community.

Chamber officials said Doty’s vision is clear in his community service and Sycamore spirit, the release states.

The award is named after Cliff Danielson, who was a president and chairman of The National Bank and Trust Company and was active in the community for nearly 70 years, according to the release. Nominees must be Sycamore residents or people who have enhanced life in Sycamore and have 10 years of leadership in civic activities.

Some recipients of the award include: Herold “Red” Johnson, Hays Knodle, Bob Wildenradt, Joe Bussone, Peter Johnson, David Juday, Max Brantner, Marjorie Danielson, Dr. John Ovitz, Michael Cullen, Dean Copple, Marlyn Burkhart, Dr. Robert Hammon, Russ & Berni Schelkopf, Mr. John Kroos, Yvonne Johnson, Mr. John Boies, Dr. Bill Nicklas, Tom and Joan Fenstermaker, Ken Mundy and Kathy Countryman.