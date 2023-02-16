Local fundraising concert to benefit Give DeKalb County

DeKALB – For one night only, Arcomusical will join the Harambee Percussion Ensemble, DeKalb High School Percussion Ensemble and Northern Illinois University Percussion Ensemble to present the return of the annual fundraising concert dubbed Transformation Through Rhythm.

The event – which had been canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic – will make its comeback at 3 p.m. Sunday in the DeKalb High School auditorium, 501 W. Dresser Road.

Proceeds from this year’s concert will go to support the annual spring fundraiser Give DeKalb County and the more than 100 nonprofit organizations based or offering services in DeKalb County. Proceeds will benefit the fundraiser’s bonus pool.

Admission is free for the public, and donations are encouraged.

Greg Beyer, executive director and president for Arcomusical, said the return of this annual fundraising concert means a lot to him.

“This event has always been a real highlight in everyone’s year who participates,” Beyer said. “It always feels good to be able to make music, knowing that you’re supporting community no matter how wide that circle of community might be.”

Opening up the concert is the Harambee Ensemble.

“People can expect to see literally 30 to 40 people of all ages up and playing different forms of African drumming expression guided by Sharon [McKee] and Sherry [Jones],” Beyer said.

After a brief intermission, the DeKalb High School Percussion Ensemble will play a 15-minute set.

In closing the concert, NIU Percussion and Arcomusical are expected to perform a 25-minute shared set.

Beyer said he believes the concert will have the ability to appeal to many.

“Because of the age ranges of the people on stage, I think there’s an instant emotional impact for just about everyone who comes to see the concert,” Beyer said. “Certainly, it’s a family-friendly concert. Children of all ages will really enjoy the show.”

Beyer said percussionists come together and share their music from performers of all ages.

Organizers said the concerts have netted an aggregate total in an estimated amount of $ 14,000 over eight years.

In the past, the concert has been hosted at different locations, including the Egyptian Theatre and NIU.

DeKalb High School band director Steve Lundin said he believes the venue will do the concert justice.

“We’ve hosted at a couple different sites,” Lundin said. “We really enjoy welcoming in the community and especially the larger community than just our school community. It’s an event that our people—staff, students—really look forward to because it has had some history of bringing in a wide audience.”