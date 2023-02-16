Al Capone program offered Feb. 19 at the Kirkland Library

KIRKLAND – The Kirkland Public Library will partner with the Kirkland Historical Society to present a program on Al Capone.

The program will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Kirkland Historical Society, 309 S. Fifth Ave., Kirkland, according to a news release.

Admission to the is free and open to the public.

The program will focus on the novel “Al Capone and the 1933 World’s Fair” by William Elliott Hazelgrove. The novel takes a historic look at Chicago during the Great Depression and the city’s fight against organized crime so it can organize the 1933 World’s Fair.

Stories include the Secret Six, a group of six businessmen who helped apprehend Capone, Rufus and Charles Dawes, who helped finance and create the theme for the World’s Fair, former Chicago mayor William Thompson, and more. Refreshments will be served.

For information, visit kirklandpubliclibrary.org/.