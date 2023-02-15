Sycamore Chamber welcomes Empower Wellness with a ribbon-cutting

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Empower Wellness to its membership.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated Empower Wellness joining the Sycamore Chamber with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to a news release.

Empower Wellness, 352 W. State St., Sycamore, allows customers to achieve lifelong vitality through the natural benefits of cellular-based health and wellness support through personalized, patient-centered care.

For information, visit empowerwellnessllc.com/.