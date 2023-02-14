Waltenberger Scholarship Trust available for DeKalb County students pursuing health care careers

SYCAMORE – Old National Bank is accepting scholarship applications through the Oneita J. Waltenberger Scholarship Trust.

The scholarships are available to current or former DeKalb County residents for the 2023-24 academic year, according to a news release.

The scholarships are available to students who attended a DeKalb County high school and are currently pursuing an undergraduate or postgraduate degree in a health care field, including physicians, nurses, certified nursing assistants, massage therapists, physical therapists, dentists and dental assistants. Applicants also must have good standing at an accredited institution at the time of the award. The funds will be awarded regardless of financial need or academic merit.

Applications are available by writing to the Oneita J. Waltenberger Scholarship c/o Old National Bank, 230 W. State St., Sycamore. All completed application materials and supporting documents must be mailed or dropped off no later than Saturday, April 1, at Old National Bank.

The scholarship funds are administered by Old National Bank through the Oneita J. Waltenberger estate.

For information, visit oldnational.com.