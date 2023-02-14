Old National Bank Nesbitt Foundation accepting scholarship applications for medical students

SYCAMORE – Old National Bank is accepting scholarships for the Nesbitt Medical Student Foundation scholarship.

The scholarships are available for the 2023-24 academic year, according to a news release.

The scholarships are open to students who are U.S. citizens, residents of Illinois and either accepted for enrollment or regular full-time students in good standing already attending an approved college of medicine. Due to the terms of Nesbitt’s Trust, preference will be given to women and people who are or have been residents of DeKalb County.

All completed application materials and supporting documents must be mailed or dropped off no later than Thursday, June 1, to the Old National Bank Sycamore office, 230 W. State St.

The Nesbitt Foundation was established through the trust of Esther Mae Nesbitt, a longtime Sycamore resident who died in 1972. The foundation has awarded more than $1.75 million in scholarship grants since its creation in 1976. The scholarships are administered through Old National Bank.

For information, write to the Nesbitt Medical Student Foundation at Old National Bank, 230 W. State St., Sycamore.