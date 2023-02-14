Northern Rehab food drive for area pantries runs through Feb. 24

DeKALB – Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is hosting a food drive to collect nonperishable items for food pantries that serve DeKalb, Sycamore, Genoa, and Rochelle through Feb. 24.

Food items are being donated to Barb Food Mart, Spartan Food Pantry, Genoa Area Food Hub and Rochelle Christian Food Pantry, according to a news release.

Non-perishable items being accepted include canned meat, pasta, dry goods, canned foods, rice, beans, applesauce, paper goods, personal care items, cleaning products or any non-perishable items with a long shelf life.

Donated items may be dropped off at any of the four Northern Rehab locations:

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, 3266 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, 232 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, 540 E. Main St., Genoa

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, 1211 Currency Court, Rochelle

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is a physical therapy practice dedicated to providing clients with one-on-one customized care and building strong relationships within their communities.

For information, visit northernrehabpt.com or call 815-756-8524.