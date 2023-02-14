Married at 17, DeKalb couple shares why they’re still going strong after 70 years: ‘Take the bad with the good’

A photo of Daily Chronicle delivery boys lining up to take a bus trip to watch the Cubs play in 1949. DeKalb resident Morry Drury, who is pictured in the photo, said the Cubs were playing the Brooklyn Dodgers that day and so the boys got to see baseball legend Jackie Robinson. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)