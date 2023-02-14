Married at 17, DeKalb couple shares why they’re still going strong after 70 years: ‘Take the bad with the good’

DeKALB – Edwin Drury, 87, was an underclassman in high school when he met a woman named Joan through friends in DeKalb, and nearly three-quarters of a century later he’s celebrating his 71st Valentine’s Day with her.
Joan Drury, 87, and Edwin Drury, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren last September.
“I met my wife through her twin sister,” Edwin Drury, who goes by Morry, said. “I was with some of my friends at a drive-in on West Lincoln Highway. I had seen her probably a year before getting on a bus in Sycamore – I thought what a beautiful lady.”
He said he didn’t know her name at the time, but within half a year he managed to gain some face time with her and build rapport. That next year, 1952, they started dating.
Morry, who moved to DeKalb from Kentucky while still in school, said decades of marriage are evidence enough that their courtship went well.
They were both 15 years old when they met. They married at 17.
“We eloped,” Joan Drury, a lifelong DeKalb County resident said, when asked what their wedding day was like.
They were married in Jacksonville, Indiana, at 8 a.m. on a Sunday.
Asked why they got married in that fashion Joan said she doesn’t really know.
“We just decided to get married and thought that was the easiest way, I guess,” Joan Drury said.
Although Morry didn’t finish high school, he still managed to become a successful business owner. For 43 years, he ran and operated Drury Plumbing out of DeKalb. Although he’s been retired for almost 12 years, he said he sometimes still gets calls from old customers and he’ll occasionally go out and help them.
He’s also got his own newspaper connection: In the late 1940s, Morry worked for two years for the Daily Chronicle as a carrier.
Today, the longtime couple has a family of four children, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Their youngest daughter, Kimberly Knowlton, 64, described her parents as fantastic and said she couldn’t have handpicked better parents if she’d tried.
“To still have both your parents and to be able to see this milestone is – I’m so grateful,” Knowlton said.
Knowlton, of DeKalb, played a pivotal role in her parents’ 70th wedding anniversary when she invited DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes to attend the party.
As a part of the festivities, Barnes gave the couple a key to the city and issued a proclamation naming Sept. 21 as “Morry and Joan Drury Day.”
“It was amazing,” Knowlton said. “I contacted him myself and he was so excited about it. He came out, did the proclamation, gave them the key to the city – he was as excited as everyone else, I believe.”
Barnes didn’t just read the proclamation at the party, he also read it aloud at a DeKalb City Council meeting, letting the community know of Morry and Joan Drury’s seven decades of marriage.
Barnes said he was happy to issue the proclamation because it was for two individuals who committed to each other, committed to their business and committed to their community.
“To not take a moment, to not pause and recognize such an accomplishment even though a lot of people may think it’s not that big of a deal ‘Yeah they were married, yeah they like each other, yeah they had a business.’ But stuff like that doesn’t happen.” Barnes said. “And I’m a real big believer in the little things sometimes are massive when you actually look at what they did accomplish. And for me to be able to take a moment and recognize them for what they did, and what they continue to do, I think is incredibly important for our community to do that for its residents.”
The couple’s daughter agreed.
“It meant a lot to my parents, a lot to the family, something very well deserved,” Knowlton said about Barnes’ gesture.
Morry said there were teary eyes in the room as Barnes honored the couple at their anniversary party.
The party was long-awaited but not without its hiccups.
In 2020, 68 years into their marriage, the COVID-19 pandemic shut the world down and forced Morry and Joan – both in their mid-80s at the time – into social isolation.
“We had our shots, and we didn’t get [the virus] until that anniversary party. We both got it there,” Morry Drury said, noting he got sick from the virus but his wife didn’t display any symptoms.
Knowlton said she thinks her parents’ secret to a long marriage is lots of patience, understanding and laughter.
Her mother said it’s about grace and forgiveness.
“You just have to hang in there and take the bad with the good and get over whatever happened,” Joan Drury said. “You can’t dwell on the past. If you get mad, you have to get over it.”
Morry joked that his wife used to say they were both so ornery that no one else would have them, so they figured it was best to stay together.
It also doesn’t hurt that Morry Drury grows roses for his wife in their garden.
“So I get roses in the spring and summer,” Joan Drury said.