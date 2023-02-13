University of Illinois Extensions seek Master Naturalist volunteers

SYCAMORE – The University of Illinois Extensions Boone and DeKalb County Master Naturalists are accepting applications for spring volunteer training.

The training will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Mondays on March 20 through May 22 at the Russell Woods Forest Preserve Natural Resource Education Center, 11750 Route 72, Genoa, and at the Boone County Conservation District, 603 N. Appleton Road, Belvidere, according to a news release.

The training includes 32 hours of classroom instruction and eight hours of field work introducing basic principles of the natural world and practical techniques for teaching and managing natural areas. The training also will cover environmental topics and issues including ecology, botany, soil health, archaeology, urban environments, birds, fish, reptiles, mammals and more. There also will be two Saturday morning field outings.

The Master Naturalist volunteers help provide science-based educational outreach and assist at local partners such as nature preserves or wildlife rehabilitation facilities. Volunteers can work to complete 60 hours of service over two years with local partner organizations after completing training. Educational and outreach opportunities include speaking to youth groups, coordinating invasive species removals, or monitoring wildlife species.

Applications are due Wednesday, March 1. The program fee is $250 to cover training, materials and field trips.

Acceptance into the program requires a background check and an informal interview.

For information, email cahandel@illinois.edu or hodg@illinois.edu, or call 815-758-8194 or 815-544-3710.